Curry sustained a right ankle injury during Sunday's practice but is expected to be fine, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Curry exited practice for the locker room Sunday due to a non-contact right ankle injury, but initial indications suggest it is nothing serious. Early reports suspected a right knee injury for Curry, who missed 27 games last season due to an injury to that knee, so clarification that it is a minor ankle injury is a positive development. Still, the injury will be something to monitor ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener.