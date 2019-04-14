Warriors' Stephen Curry: Superb showing in Saturday's win
Curry collected 38 points (11-16 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists, and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 121-104 Game 1 win over the Clippers.
Curry was magnificent, showing no signs of being slowed by the recent ankle ailment. In fact, he hauled in a career high rebounding total to supplement his extremely efficient scoring. Curry will look to keep it rolling in Monday's Game 2.
