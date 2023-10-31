Curry supplied 42 points (15-22 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds, five assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 130-102 win over the Pelicans.

Curry led all players in Monday's contest in scoring, threes made and shots made en route to second 40-point performance of the season. Curry, who tallied his highest point total of the young season, has connected on six or more threes in three straight contests while also adding at least four rebounds and four assists in all three of those outings.