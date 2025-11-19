Warriors' Stephen Curry: Surpasses VC during Tuesday's loss
Curry logged 34 points (12-23 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and three steals over 34 minutes during the Warriors' 121-113 loss to the Magic on Tuesday.
It was a nice bounce-back performance for Curry after the superstar point guard logged just nine points during the Warriors' win over the Pelicans on Sunday. He was responsible for seven of the Warriors' 13 three-pointers Tuesday, five of which came in the first half, and his scoring output moved him past Vince Carter up to 22nd on the NBA's all-time leading scorers list. Curry has shown no signs of slowing down at age 37 and has opened the 2025-26 regular season averaging 27.9 points, 4.1 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 steals over 30.8 minutes per game. He is also shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from downtown on 11.5 three-point attempts per game.
