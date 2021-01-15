Curry generated 35 points (14-23 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Thursday's 114-104 loss to the Nuggets.

Curry crept closer to tying Reggie Miller for second place in the NBA three-point rankings with his five three-pointers. The sharpshooter has logged a mind-blowing 2.545 threes over his 12-year career, and he shows no sign of stopping with a healthy return in the 2020-21 campaign. Curry did all he could to keep the Warriors in it, but at 6-6, there's hope that the All-Star can keep his team afloat as the season continues.