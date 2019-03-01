Warriors' Stephen Curry: Takes 33 shots in loss

Curry recorded 33 points (12-33 FG, 5-17 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and six assists in 37 minutes Thursday against Orlando.

Curry took a season-high 33 shots with Kevin Durant out for rest purposes. The extra looks unfortunately didn't translate to a gigantic game for the veteran guard as he only managed a 36.4 percent success rate. Despite his poor shooting, Curry made meaningful contributions elsewhere, underscoring his place as a tor-tier fantasy asset. Look for Curry to bounce back shooting-wise in Saturday's tilt with the 76ers.