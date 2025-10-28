Curry ended with 16 points (5-11 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds and three assists in 30 minutes during Monday's 131-118 victory over Memphis.

While he drained at least three three-pointers for the fourth straight game to begin the season, Curry was content to let the Warriors' younger players lead the way, as Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Moses Moody all scored 20-plus points. Curry has had no trouble gearing up when needed so far, however, averaging 29.0 points, 5.0 threes, 4.3 boards, 4.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in the early going while shooting 51.4 percent from the floor and 45.5 percent from beyond the arc.