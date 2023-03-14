Curry totaled 23 points (7-13 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 33 minutes during Monday's 123-112 victory over the Suns.

Curry wasn't as dominant on the offensive end as we've grown accustomed to, as he left much of the scoring to Klay Thompson, who racked up 38 points on 23 shots. Nonetheless, Curry was efficient with his field-goal attempts, hitting seven of 13 tries overall and going 4-for-6 from three-point range. This was Curry's first game below 27 points since returning from a one-month injury absence March 5, but he tied his high mark over that span with seven rebounds and also dished five assists.