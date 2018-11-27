Warriors' Stephen Curry: Takes part in closed-doors scrimmage
Curry (groin) participated in a scrimmage Monday, Logan Murdock of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Although Curry isn't available for Monday's contest, it's good to see that he's ramping up his basketball activities. Coach Steve Kerr stated that Curry "totally dominated the film crew" and appeared pleased with his starting point guard's recent progress. Kerr also said that Curry would be a full participant in Tuesday's practice, per Nick Friedell of ESPN.com, and he figures to be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup in Toronto barring any major setbacks.
