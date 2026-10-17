Curry finished Friday's 128-118 preseason win over Portland with 20 points (7-19 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal over 26 minutes.

Curry and most of the other Warriors' prominent players took to the floor for Friday's exhibition contest, which was the team's final tune-up before the regular-season opener against the Lakers on Wednesday. Entering his 18th season, Curry will once again shoulder the bulk of the offensive responsibilities, especially since Jimmy Butler (knee) is not expected to return to action until the calendar flips over to 2027.