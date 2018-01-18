Warriors' Stephen Curry: Tallies 30 points Wednesday
Curry dropped 30 points (10-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding nine rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes in Wednesday's 119-112 victory over the Bulls.
Curry showed no signs of an ailing ankle injury since returning three games ago, with Wednesday's scoring output being his highest. His ability to rebound as a point guard gives him value on even the coldest of nights, and with so many scorers on his side, it shouldn't be an issue to rack up assists while scoring his fair share of buckets moving forward.
