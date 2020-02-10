Warriors' Stephen Curry: Targeting first week of March

Curry (hand) told ABC's Lisa Salters during the broadcast of Saturday's 125-120 loss to the Lakers that he remains optimistic he'll be ready to rejoin the Golden State lineup in early March, Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. "That's the plan," Curry said. "It's been the plan since the surgery, knowing the timeline with the injury, as severe as it was. So I'm not rushing, but I'm setting a goal that hopefully I can meet first week of March to get back on the floor and join my teammates, and hopefully end the season on a strong note."

Curry is scheduled to be re-evaluated March 1, the same day the Warriors host the Wizards. The two-time MVP is unlikely to be available for that contest without the benefit of a full practice beforehand, but a return to action in any game after the that is seemingly on the table for Curry if doctors determine his surgically repaired left hand has fully healed. Curry has been sidelined since Oct. 30 after fracturing his hand in the Warriors' fourth game of the season.