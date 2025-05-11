The Warriors are targeting Game 6 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Timberwolves on May 18 as the earliest window for Curry (hamstring) to return, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Curry suffered a Grade 1 hamstring injury in Game 1, and he's already been ruled out for the Warriors' two home games Saturday and Monday. There is a four-day window between Game 5 and 6, and Golden State is looking at Game 6 as the earliest window for Curry's return. Without Curry, the Warriors will continue to lean on Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green to run the offense while looking for more offensive help from Brandin Podziemski and Buddy Hield.