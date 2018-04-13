Warriors' Stephen Curry: Targeting return in Western Conference Semifinals
Curry (knee) is targeting a return in the Western Conference Semifinals, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
It was reported Thursday that Curry was not expected to play in the Warriors' first round series against the Spurs, and this report essentially confirms that. Furthermore, it doesn't even look like a sure thing that Curry will be healthy enough for Game 1 of the semifinal series should Golden State manage to advance, so the two-time MVP's timetable still remains a tad cloudy. Without Curry, Quinn Cook will continue operating as the team's starting point guard.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Not expected to play in Round 1•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Seen riding exercise bike•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: MRI reveals Grade 2 MCL sprain•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: MRI set for Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Exits early with knee strain•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heads to locker room Friday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....