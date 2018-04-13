Warriors' Stephen Curry: Targeting return in Western Conference Semifinals

Curry (knee) is targeting a return in the Western Conference Semifinals, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

It was reported Thursday that Curry was not expected to play in the Warriors' first round series against the Spurs, and this report essentially confirms that. Furthermore, it doesn't even look like a sure thing that Curry will be healthy enough for Game 1 of the semifinal series should Golden State manage to advance, so the two-time MVP's timetable still remains a tad cloudy. Without Curry, Quinn Cook will continue operating as the team's starting point guard.