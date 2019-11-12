Warriors' Stephen Curry: Targeting spring return

Curry (hand) relayed Monday that he expects to play again at some point late in the season, Nick Friedell of ESPN.com reports. "I definitely expect to be ready to play," Curry said. "I don't know when -- at some point in early spring. Just a matter of the rehab process. I've never obviously broken anything and dealt with a hand injury like this...[But] I'm excited about the potential that the rest of the season isn't lost."

Curry was projected to miss at least three months after requiring surgery Nov. 1 to repair his broken left hand, with the short end of that timeline leaving the door open for the star point guard to play at some point prior to the All-Star break. A more recent report had suggested that Curry would be shuttered for the season, but the Warriors quickly refuted the report, and the two-time MVP's comments on the matter offer further optimism that he'll be back on the court again in 2019-20. Based on the "early spring" estimate Curry threw out, it's more likely that he's eyeing a return at some point in March rather than shortly before the All-Star break, but clarity on that front probably won't arrive until he advances further in his rehab. Curry noted Monday that his recovery process from the broken wrist requires a follow-up procedure on his hand in early December, at which time he'll likely have his pins removed from the prior surgery.