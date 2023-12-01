Curry racked up 26 points (8-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, eight assists, one block and one steal across 33 minutes during Thursday's 120-114 win over the Clippers.

While the rest of the Warriors struggle with consistency, Curry remains looked in. The two-time MVP has averaged 27.2 points on 46.7 percent shooting to go along with 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists over his last six games.