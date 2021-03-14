Curry dropped 32 points (10-20 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine assists, five rebounds and one steal over 36 minutes during Sunday's win over the Jazz.

Curry's hit the 30-point mark in two of his last three outings while adding a minimum of four rebounds in nine straight. Though he had a solid performance from beyond the arc Sunday, he hasn't been himself this season. His 41.1 shooting percentage from distance is tied for the worst he's had in any of his healthy seasons.