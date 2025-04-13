Curry finished Sunday's 124-119 overtime loss to the Clippers with 36 points (10-20 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 9-9 FT), three rebounds, six assists and two steals in 38 minutes.

The superstar guard gave Golden State his 21st game of the season with at least 30 points, but it wasn't enough to propel the team into postseason contention. As a result, Curry and the Warriors are now set to face the Grizzlies in a Play-In Tournament matchup Tuesday. Curry has averaged 29.1 points, 5.9 assists, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 5.1 three-pointers in 32.9 minutes over eight outings in April, having also gone a scintillating 38-for-39 from the foul line this month.