Warriors' Stephen Curry: Team-high scoring tally not enough
Curry provided 35 points (14-27 FG, 5-15 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six assists and three rebounds across 40 minutes during the Warriors' 135-134 overtime loss to the Rockets on Thursday.
Curry's scoring total easily led the Warriors, but ultimately, even he couldn't will his team to victory against a red-hot James Harden. Curry came up short on a three-point jumper as time expired in regulation and the game knotted at 119, but he'd seemingly made up for it with an 18-footer with 23.1 seconds left in overtime that put Golden State up by two. Harden's subsequent jaw-dropping, contested three-pointer with 2.7 seconds remaining won the game for the Rockets, but Curry still provided fantasy owners with a rewarding night that included his second straight tally of greater than 30 points. The sharpshooting 10-year veteran has shot 56.8 percent during that pair of contests, a figure partly comprised of the 10 three-pointers he's drained. In the midst of another excellent stretch of play, Curry will look to help the defending champs put the heartbreaking loss behind them against the Kings on Saturday night.
