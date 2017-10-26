Warriors' Stephen Curry: Team-leading scoring total in win
Curry posted 30 points (9-20 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five assists, four rebounds, three steals and one block across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 117-112 win over the Raptors.
Curry had a big third quarter -- tallying 13 of his 30 points during the period -- and also drained a go-ahead three-pointer with 31.9 seconds remaining to give Golden State a lead it wouldn't relinquish. The 29-year-old sharpshooter is shooting just 36.5 percent from long distance in the early going, but Wednesday's effort marked his second time hitting the 30-point mark in the last three contests and averaging an impressive 29.2 points per game overall.
