Curry accumulated 33 points (11-22 FG, 7-12 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 31 minutes during Sunday's 130-125 victory over Sacramento.

Curry posted his third consecutive 30-point performance, now having opened the season by surpassing the mark in every appearance. Curry connected on a team-high seven threes, a new season-high for the guard in a season-low 31 minutes.