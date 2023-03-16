Curry posted 50 points (20-28 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Wednesday's 134-126 loss to the Clippers.

Curry was absolutely phenomenal Wednesday night, but he didn't get substantial help from his supporting cast as the Clippers won their fourth straight game. The two-time MVP's 50 points tied his season high, a mark he's reached just one other time, and he's averaging 34.2 points, 5.3 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals with 55/51/86 shooting splits since returning from a month-long absence due to a leg injury.