Warriors' Stephen Curry: To be evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks
Curry (hand) went through shooting drills at practice Thursday and is expected to be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Curry went through drills for more than an hour at Thursday's session, so his surgically repaired hand appears to be nearing full strength. Given their standing in the West, the Warriors certainly won't rush Curry back, but if all goes well, it sounds as though there's a chance he could be back in the mix before the All-Star break.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Undergoes follow-up surgery•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Targeting spring return•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out three months following surgery•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Awaiting word on surgery•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Breaks left hand•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Leaves game with wrist injury•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...