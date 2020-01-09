Warriors' Stephen Curry: To be evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks

Curry (hand) went through shooting drills at practice Thursday and is expected to be re-evaluated in 2-to-3 weeks, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Curry went through drills for more than an hour at Thursday's session, so his surgically repaired hand appears to be nearing full strength. Given their standing in the West, the Warriors certainly won't rush Curry back, but if all goes well, it sounds as though there's a chance he could be back in the mix before the All-Star break.