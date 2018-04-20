Warriors' Stephen Curry: To be evaluated in a week
Curry (knee) will ramp up his activity over the next few days and will be re-evaluated in a week, Marc Spears of ESPN reports.
The Warriors announced that Curry will participate in "modified" team practices over the weekend, with the expectation that he'll continue to intensify his activity level heading into next week. It was reported Thursday, however, that Curry isn't overly close to making his return, and the general belief is that he may require roughly two more weeks before returning to game action. That would put Curry at risk of missing the start of the Warriors' second-round series, assuming they're able to close out the Spurs, who they currently lead 3-0.
