Warriors' Stephen Curry: To be re-evaluated in 10 days

Curry (groin) is out for the Warriors' next three games and will be re-evaluated in 10 days.

Curry will make the three-game road trip with Golden State, but he will not be available to play. His re-evaluation date falls on a gameday, Nov. 24 against Sacramento, so there's a chance he'll be available for that contest. Until then, look for Quinn Cook to continue drawing starts at point guard.

