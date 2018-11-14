Warriors' Stephen Curry: To be re-evaluated in 10 days
Curry (groin) is out for the Warriors' next three games and will be re-evaluated in 10 days.
Curry will make the three-game road trip with Golden State, but he will not be available to play. His re-evaluation date falls on a gameday, Nov. 24 against Sacramento, so there's a chance he'll be available for that contest. Until then, look for Quinn Cook to continue drawing starts at point guard.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Out next two games•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will remain sidelined Monday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Diagnosed with 'mild to moderate' groin strain•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: MRI comes back clean, out Saturday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: MRI on tap for Friday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Won't return vs. Milwaukee•
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...