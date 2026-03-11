Curry (knee) is expected to miss at least 10 more days, per Shams Charania of ESPN on Wednesday.

The superstar guard has started on-court workouts and is hoping to ramp up his activity soon, but the timeline for a return from his right knee injury likely rules him out for at least Golden State's next six contests. With Curry on the shelf, the Warriors will continue to ask more out of Brandin Podziemski, Pat Spencer, Gary Payton, Will Richard and LJ Cryer at point guard.