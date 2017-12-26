Warriors' Stephen Curry: To miss at least one more game

Curry (ankle) was reevaluated Tuesday and will remain out until at least Friday's game against Charlotte, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reports.

The Warriors have no reason to rush Curry back from injury, and coach Steve Kerr said he'd like for Curry to go through two or three practices before getting back to game action. Curry partook in four-on-four work over the weekend and has reportedly been ramping up his on-court activity in recent days. If Curry is able to put in a full practice Thursday, he'll have a chance to get back on the floor for Friday's game against Charlotte. If he ultimately sits out, his next chances to play will come Saturday versus Memphis or the following Wednesday (Jan. 3) in Dallas.