The Warriors announced Wednesday that Curry will be re-evaluated in one week.

An MRI taken on Curry confirmed a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. Curry's re-evaluation date is set for one week, which effectively rules Curry out until at least Game 5 on May 14. The injury could've been a lot worse, however, so the Warriors are fortunate that he has a chance to return in this series. In the meantime, the Warriors will need Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, Buddy Hield and Brandin Podziemski to step up.