Warriors' Stephen Curry: To miss at least three more games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday's 124-112 loss to the Thunder that Curry (quadriceps) will miss at least three more games, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Curry is still dealing with a quadriceps contusion and muscle strain and will miss the Warriors' upcoming three-game road trip. On a more positive note, Kerr is hopeful the superstar will return against Minnesota on Dec. 12. With the 37-year-old point guard remaining sidelined, Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton and Pat Spencer will likely continue to see increased playing time.
