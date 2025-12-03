Head coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday's 124-112 loss to the Thunder that Curry (quadriceps) will miss at least three more games, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Curry is still dealing with a quadriceps contusion and muscle strain and will miss the Warriors' upcoming three-game road trip. On a more positive note, Kerr is hopeful the superstar will return against Minnesota on Dec. 12. With the 37-year-old point guard remaining sidelined, Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton and Pat Spencer will likely continue to see increased playing time.