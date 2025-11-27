Curry is expected to miss at least one week of action with his right quad contusion, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Curry suffered the injury Wednesday night against the Rockets and was in visible pain. With this initial timetable, fantasy managers should plan on being without Curry for at least three games. A potential return Dec. 6 against the Cavaliers could be on the table, but it will depend on how he responds to treatment. In the short term, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green are likely to see an uptick in usage, while Brandin Podziemski could have more responsibilities as well.