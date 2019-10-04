Warriors' Stephen Curry: To see about 20 minutes Saturday

Curry, along with Draymond Green, is expected to see about 20 minutes during Saturday's preseason opener against the Lakers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

Unsurprisingly, coach Steve Kerr will look to get Curry back in rhythm, but not overwork the star point guard. He doesn't need much time to do significant damage, however, as Curry averaged 19.0 points per game last seeing when seeing fewer than 30 minutes.