Coach Steve Kerr will keep Curry's minutes in the 20-range for Saturday's preseason opener against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Not surprisingly, Kerr will take it easy on the 32-year-old during the first live game action of the season. Kerr has also noted that he hopes to cap Curry's minutes in the regular season at about 34.
