Warriors' Stephen Curry: To see roughly 20 minutes
Curry, along with the rest of the starters, will see about 20 minutes during Saturday's preseason opener against the Timberwolves, Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
As is to be expected, coach Steve Kerr will play things conservatively in early exhibition action. During last year's age 29 campaign, Curry averaged 26.4 points, 6.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals.
