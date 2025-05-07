Head coach Steve Kerr said postgame that Curry (hamstring) will undergo an MRI on Wednesday and can be considered day-to-day ahead of Thursday's Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals against the Timberwolves, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com reports.

Curry exited Tuesday's 99-88 Game 1 win over the Timberwolves in the second quarter, limping to the locker room due to a strained left hamstring. He finished the game with 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 13 minutes. The Warriors are expected to provide another update on the superstar's status by Wednesday night. If Curry is unable to play in Game 2, Brandin Podziemski, Moses Moody and Pat Spencer are all candidates for an uptick in playing time.