Curry (thumb) supplied 30 points (11-15 FG, 8-8 3Pt), six rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Thursday's 139-105 victory over the 76ers.

After scoring just 11 points in his last time out during Monday's loss to the Cavaliers, Curry rebounded in a big way by going a perfect 8-for-8 from three-point land en route to his fifth double-double of the season in Thursday's rout. Over his last six games, the superstar guard is averaging 23.7 points, 7.0 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 0.7 steals, 0.7 blocks and 5.3 threes while shooting 44.4 percent from deep. Curry may have a tough time putting together a repeat performance in Saturday's stiff matchup with the Grizzlies, who rank fourth in the NBA in defensive efficiency rating (108.3).