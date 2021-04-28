Curry scored 27 points (9-18 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and added two assists along with two steals across 30 minutes Tuesday in a loss to Dallas.

Curry continues to post big scoring numbers -- his 27 points Tuesday was actually his second-lowest mark over his past 15 games. He has hit at least five three-pointers 11 times over that stretch while shooting nearly 50 percent from deep. After playing in only five games last season, the superstar point guard has returned with a vengeance, posting per-game averages of 31.2 points, 5.7 assists, 5.5 rebounds, 5.1 treys and 1.2 steals.