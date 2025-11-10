Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after Sunday's 114-83 win over the Pacers that he expects Curry (illness) to be available for Tuesday's game against the Thunder, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Curry missed his third game in a row Sunday due to an illness, which he picked up during the Warriors' recent road trip that included stops in Indianapolis and Milwaukee. Though he was able to play through the ailment in Tuesday's win over the Suns, he felt fatigued during the second half, prompting the Warriors to hold him out of action for a few days. Curry has seemingly responded well to five full days of rest, so he looks like he'll be ready to return to action when Golden State kicks off a five-city, six-game road trip Tuesday. The two-time league MVP's upcoming return will leave fewer minutes to go around in the backcourt for Brandon Podziemski, Will Richard, Pat Spencer and Buddy Hield.