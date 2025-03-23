Curry (pelvis) will join the Warriors for Tuesday's game in Miami, and his status will be determined based on his response to treatment over the next two days, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Warriors are expected to re-evaluate Curry on Monday before releasing any further updates on his status, though the fact that he is rejoining the team bodes well for the possibility of his return sooner rather than later during the club's road trip. If the superstar remains out Tuesday due to the pelvic contusion, Brandin Podziemski will likely serve as the club's starting point guard.