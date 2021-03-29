Curry (tailbone) is on track to play Monday against the Bulls, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports. "I'm feeling good enough to be ready to go tonight," Curry said.

Speaking with the media Monday afternoon, Curry said he's "trending" toward making his return after missing the previous five games with a bruised tailbone. While he spoke optimistically about his chances, Curry stopped short of definitively giving himself the green light. Still, at this stage, it would be a surprise if the two-time MVP is not back in the lineup at point guard Monday.