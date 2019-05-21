Warriors' Stephen Curry: Triple-doubles in series-clincher

Curry furnished 37 points (11-25 FG, 7-16 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 13 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal across 47 minutes during the Warrior's 119-117 overtime win over the Trail Blazers in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals Monday.

Curry put the finishing touches on the four-game sweep with another masterful performance, and he and Draymond Green became the first pair of teammates to ever triple-double in the same game during the postseason. Curry has been a lock for 30-plus points since Kevin Durant went down with a calf injury in Game 5 of the semifinal round against the Rockets, with the perennial All-Star finished the conference finals with averages of 36.5 points (on 47.1 percent shooting, including 42.5 percent from three-point range), 8.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists. Curry has also been more active than usual on the glass, and he'll look to carry the momentum over into the Finals against either the Bucks or Raptors after some much-needed down time over the next several days.