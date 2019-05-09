Warriors' Stephen Curry: Turns in 25 points in win
Curry produced 25 points (9-23 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, and five assists in 44 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 victory over Houston.
Curry came to life late in Game 5, helping the Warriors to a hard-fought five-point victory over the Rockets. Curry continues to struggle from the three-point line, managing just 3-of-11 from that range during the win. Kevin Durant (calf) is a chance to miss at least Game 6 and if that is the case, Curry is going to have to increase his overall production. Perhaps the extra pressure will bring out the best in Curry who is yet to put any sort of stamp on these playoffs.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Perimeter game continues to baffle•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Offensive struggles continue in loss•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 20 points despite injury•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Will return Tuesday•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Heads to locker room•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Not his best effort Sunday•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...