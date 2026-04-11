Head coach Steve Kerr said Curry tweaked his right ankle in Friday's 124-118 loss to the Kings, though he's expected to play in Sunday's game against the Clippers, Sam Gordon of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Curry returned to the starting lineup on a minutes restriction, recording 11 points (3-8 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds and two steals across 27 minutes. With the Play-In Tournament around the corner, Kerr intends for Curry to play Sunday so the superstar can improve his rhythm and conditioning.