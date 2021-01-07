Curry tweaked an ankle during Wednesday's 108-101 loss to the Clippers, though coach Steve Kerr said the injury doesn't appear serious, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.

The 32-year-old struggled shooting with 13 points (5-17 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes, and he apparently landed on somebody's foot during the contest. It's unclear if Curry will be listed on the injury report for Friday's rematch with the Clippers, though it doesn't appear his status is in serious question.