Warriors' Stephen Curry: Tweaks knee, returns to game Thursday
Curry tweaked his knee during the first quarter of Thursday's game against the Spurs but returned.
The injury apparently didn't cause Curry too much discomfort. That said, more word should emerge about the injury following the game or during the team's next shootaround or practice.
