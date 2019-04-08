Warriors' Stephen Curry: Typical production in easy win
Curry had 27 points (11-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Sunday's 131-104 victory over the Clippers.
Curry was his usual dominant self in Sunday's easy victory over the Clippers, leading all scorers with 27 points. The Warriors have locked up the number one seed and so could rest a number of their players in one of the final two games. Curry has had another strong season and appears fully healthy heading into the playoffs. If your fantasy league is still going, simply keep an eye on the player report leading up to tipoff to see if there is any word of rest.
