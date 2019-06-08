Warriors' Stephen Curry: Unable to guide team to victory

Curry tallied 27 points (9-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, four rebounds, one steal in 43 minutes during Friday's 105-92 loss to the Raptors in Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Curry had some help Friday with Klay Thompson returning to the lineup but was unable to pull out the victory for his team. The Warriors will now need to win all three remaining games if they are to secure their third straight NBA title. Curry will have to be at his best but of course, we have seen him put together some amazing performances over the past few seasons and so nothing is beyond him.