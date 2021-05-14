Curry (tailbone) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against New Orleans.

Curry is dealing with a bruised tailbone and has a 50-50 chance to appear in Friday's contest against the undermanned Pelicans. He's gone just 4-of-24 from beyond the arc over the last two games, which could be partially explained by the injury. If he's unavailable, Jordan Poole and Nico Mannion could take on increased roles.