Curry (tailbone) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against New Orleans.
Curry is dealing with a bruised tailbone and has a 50-50 chance to appear in Friday's contest against the undermanned Pelicans. He's gone just 4-of-24 from beyond the arc over the last two games, which could be partially explained by the injury. If he's unavailable, Jordan Poole and Nico Mannion could take on increased roles.
More News
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Struggles from deep again•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 36 in 36 minutes•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Continues scoring streak•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Massive stat line in win•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Drains eight threes again•
-
Warriors' Stephen Curry: Scores 41 with eight threes•