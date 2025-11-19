Curry tweaked his right ankle in the first half of Tuesday's 121-113 loss to the Magic and is uncertain to play in Wednesday's game against the Heat, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Curry was able to finish Tuesday's contest, ending with 34 points (12-23 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 3-5 FT), nine assists, three rebounds and three steals over 34 minutes. The Warriors may hold their superstar point guard out of the second half of their back-to-back set, which would open up more minutes for Brandin Podziemski, Gary Payton and Buddy Hield. If Curry is ultimately ruled out for Wednesday's matchup, his next opportunity to play would come Friday against Portland.