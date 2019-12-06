Play

Warriors' Stephen Curry: Undergoes follow-up surgery

Curry has undergone a follow-up surgery on his broken left hand to remove the pins from the first surgery, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. He remains on track to be re-evaluated in February.

Curry's timetable remains on track, and a return sometime in the spring is likely. More updates will continue to be provided as he reaches various milestones in his recovery.

