Warriors' Stephen Curry: Underwhelms in Wednesday's loss
Curry poured in 17 points (6-17 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added six assists, four rebounds and three steals across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 loss to the Trail Blazers.
Kevin Durant put the Warriors' offense on his shoulders Wednesday, leaving Curry and fellow Splash Brother Klay Thompson in complementary roles. Curry's shot was off as well, as his 35.3 percent success rate from the field was his poorest in seven February contests. The 29-year-old heads into the All-Star break with averages of 20.6 points, 6.3 assists, 5.7 rebounds and 1.4 steals across 32.3 minutes thus far this month, and a pair of sub-20-point efforts in the last three games.
